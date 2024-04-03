(Video) Klopp rules loyal servant out for rest of the season despite fitness boost

It seems like most of each press conference led by Jurgen Klopp is dominated with injury updates and that was the case ahead of Sheffield United.

The German spoke about Joel Matip is his most recent appearance: “Joel [is] running – he hates that! But he is able to run again, so that’s good.

“I think since he got injured this is the best moment because it was very painful in the beginning, very painful for him [but] he got through that and now he is pain-free. But, that now all takes time so I don’t think the season is long enough for him.”

It’s nice to hear that the lovable defender is pain-free and that he’s back running on the grass already, even though we won’t see him play under the boss again.

Our No.32’s future at Anfield will certainly be questioned this summer and let’s just hope he gets the chance for a proper goodbye too.

You can watch Klopp’s update on Matip (from 16:06) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

