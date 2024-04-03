(Video) Sepulveda: What Liverpool fans should expect from Amorim’s ‘offensive football’

Many Liverpool fans hadn’t heard the name Ruben Amorim several months ago but now he’s quickly becoming one of the most hotly tipped options for Jurgen Klopp’s job.

Speaking on Sky Sports about the talents of the Sporting Lisbon man, Pedro Sepulveda said: “Liverpool [under Amorim] will play an offensive football.

“If you see of the last teams of Ruben Amorim they scored many goals but they don’t concede that much goals.”

It seems like an impressive combination to be able to score goals and not concede them, something which would be interesting to see at Anfield.

We’re a long way off anything being confirmed yet though and so let’s not get too excited about the 39-year-old just yet.

You can watch Sepulveda comments on Amorim (from 2:43) via Sky Sports News on YouTube:

