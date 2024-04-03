Liverpool fans will be intrigued to hear Amorim’s two-word response to his managerial future

Liverpool are in the midst of both a dramatic title race and a hunt for a new manager, leading to some intense speculation for who will be our next boss.

One of the most hotly tipped options is Ruben Amorim and it’s not hard to see why when we see quotes like the ones shared by Pedro Sepulveda on his X account:

‘🗣️ Journalist: ” Could the final of the Portuguese Cup be your last game as @SportingCP’s coach ? “

‘🗣️ Rúben Amorim: “We’ll see…” ⏳’

It’s two words that do little to remove speculation that he will be heading to Anfield this summer, or is at least interested in the prospect of accepting an offer.

Sporting Lisbon are in the midst of a title race themselves and this response is far from Xabi Alonso’s pledge of loyalty to Bayer Leverkusen.

The 39-year-old is keeping his options open and whilst Michael Edwards has time to select several candidates to interview for the role, it seems safe to suggest the former Braga coach will be among the interviewees.

For now, we can put this discussion on the back burner and allow our on-field matters to take priority whilst we pursue a perfect end to the campaign.

We owe it to Jurgen Klopp that our full focus should be on helping his side achieve their dreams and provide him the fairtyale send-off.

