(Image) Mo Salah arrives to Liverpool training in a tuxedo for brilliant reason

Mo Salah is a man who never seems to be too afraid of the cameras and this has been clear with his latest training ground arrival picture.

Our Egyptian King was captured in a tuxedo but it was for a great reason, as was revealed on a YouTube video in Liverpool’s efforts for World Earth Month.

READ MORE: (Video) Klinsmann on which manager would ‘deserve’ Premier League title this season

We don’t want to ruin the video if you haven’t seen it but we can say that Daniel Craig should perhaps be worried by how deadly our No.11 looks in his new outfit.

You can view the image of Salah via @LFC on X and the full World Earth Month video on Liverpool FC’s YouTube:

Mo is a man on a mission today 🤔 pic.twitter.com/tEMbf4srLe — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 3, 2024

🚨 EOTK Insider with Jan Age Fjortoft: Why Alonso said no to LFC, who will replace Klopp now? The PL winners will be…