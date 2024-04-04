(Image) Alisson posts injury update to Liverpool fans; comeback is looming

Alisson Becker is arguably the most important player in Jurgen Klopp’s squad that is currently unavailable and he’s provided supporters with an update on his fitness.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the Brazilian posted a picture of himself during his recovery at home and alongside the emoji: ‘⏳’.

It showed that there’s still some time to go until we see our No.1 back on the pitch but few can argue that Caoimhin Kelleher has filled the void expertly.

News from inside the AXA Training Centre is that our No.1 was in training on the day of the Sheffield United game and all focus is now centred on getting the stopper back after the Manchester United match.

You can view the Alisson update via his Instagram account:

