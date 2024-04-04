Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs Sheffield Utd: Ryan Gravenberch starts in midfield tweak

Liverpool are officially in control of the Premier League title race following the aftermath of battles between the Reds and Brighton, and Manchester City and Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will return to the top of the table by two points over the Gunners, should they defeat Sheffield United this evening.

Only eight top-flight games will then stand in the way of the German tactician and his photo-finish at L4.

Liverpool team news confirmed

Caoimhin Kelleher lines up in goal once again as Alisson Becker’s ongoing recovery efforts look set to take him deeper into April.

Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate fill the heart of our backline for the impending clash with Chris Wilder’s Blades.

Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch form the midfield three at Anfield.

Up top, Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz are in place and ready to challenge the visitors’ backline.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

