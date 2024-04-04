(Video) Enjoy Alexis Mac Allister’s unreal thunderbolt goal in three different angles

What’s better than Alexis Mac Allister’s thunderb*****d goal against Sheffield United? Try the Argentine’s thunderb*****d goal in three different angles.
Don’t say @SamueILFC doesn’t treat us right!
Our World Cup-winning midfielder came up with the goods once more when required, striking hard and true with the scoreline 1-1 in the second-half of action.
A huge chunk of the credit has to go to the former Brighton man for keeping our title hopes alive in a dramatic 2023/24 season.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @SamueILFC:
Alexis Mac Allister goal in all 3 angles. That’s the video. 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/rn4GhHGS4d
— Samuel (@SamueILFC) April 4, 2024