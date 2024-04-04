(Image) Injured Liverpool midfielder spotted with first-team squad ahead of Sheff Utd

It seems that one injury is about to come to an end as one of Jurgen Klopp’s formerly stricken stars is with the squad for Liverpool’s game with Sheffield United.

Thanks to images circulating on social media, we can see that Curtis Jones was leaving the team bus as they arrived at their hotel before kick-off.

This will be a massive boost to the squad, particularly with the volume of important fixtures on the horizon.

Let’s hope that we see the Scouser getting some minutes at Anfield, as he tries to return to full fitness as quickly as possible.

You can view the image of Jones via @AnythingLFC_ on X:

