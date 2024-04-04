(Video) Klopp on what part of matchday is ‘always special’ for him at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp knows that the countdown to his time at the club is very much underway and his matches at Anfield are numbered.

Asked whether he’s having to ‘cherish’ every moment before he leaves, the 56-year-old said: “I’m manager of this football club with all I have and no, so far I never had that [thought] for a second.

“There are moments before the game but they were always emotional, ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ is special to me and will always be and that depends on the people how they sing and who they are, which form they are in.

“So, if they do put their all in then it’s pretty special but how I said, I’m not looking forward to the Wolves game in that sense that I think, ‘oh, that will be great’ and so I hope it’s an important game and if we win it we could do something or win something but obviously after the game that will be different”

After having the same anthem at Mainz and Borussia Dortmund, it’s no surprise that our song is always going to be special for the boss.

The immense sadness we will all feel on the manager’s last game is hard to even contemplate and let’s just hope we have a few trophies in-hand when he does so.

You can watch Klopp’s comments (from 7:37) via TNT Sports on YouTube:

