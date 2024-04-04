(Video) Klopp responds to Guardiola’s comments on Liverpool being ‘favourites’ for PL title

Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal are in the midst of an almighty Premier League title race and with the Reds looking to regain top spot, Jurgen Klopp has commented on our chances.

Asked whether he agreed with Pep Guardiola’s comments about our side being ‘favourites’ to win the league, the German stated: “Not at all, of course not. I can’t see our schedule being any kind of easy, we play now tomorrow Thursday, Sunday, Thursday, Sunday, Wednesday, Saturday 12:30.

“That’s our schedule, I can’t see where this is easy. If we would play against us it would be difficult… we have to get through these kind of periods and um but there’s nothing decided – everybody knows that.

“Pep didn’t say [Liverpool were favourites] I heard that and saw it, he didn’t say: ‘by the way, now Liverpool is favorite.’ Somebody asked him and he said: ‘yes.’

“Sarcasm and arogance, stuff like this is obviously not, journalists don’t take too well!”

It’s rare that we see the 56-year-old even reference anything past the next game but such is the volume of fixtures in our schedule at present, he’s having to look ahead.

It’s important that the manager also addressed the miss-quoting of the Manchester City man too, as he knows better than most how often this happens.

Let’s hope that we can ride this storm of fixtures and reclaim our title as the champions of England.

You can view Klopp’s comments (from 5:51) via TNT Sports on YouTube:

