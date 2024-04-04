Gary Lineker absolutely blown away by what he’s seen from £35m Liverpool player vs Sheff Utd

‘Ooosh!’ indeed, Gary Lineker! The former Barcelona forward was left suitably impressed by Alexis Mac Allister’s latest contribution in a Liverpool shirt.

The MOTD presenter hopped onto X (formerly Twitter) to share his appreciation after the No.10 scored an absolute wondergoal against Sheffield United.

What a strike from Mac Allister. Ooosh! — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 4, 2024

The effort came with the Reds in desperate need of a lead-restoring goal following Conor Bradley’s wildly unlucky own goal in the second-half of action at Anfield.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: What ex-PL footballer saw from Ruben Amorim during coaching course will intrigue LFC fans

READ MORE: Jamie Carragher poses bold Liverpool transfer question that may divide fanbase

Is Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool’s signing of the season?

Why yes… our £35m summer addition might very well be. That’s some going too given how pivotal Wataru Endo has been this year for Liverpool.

Dominik Szoboszlai, too, has shown absolutely bundles of world-class quality, not to mention the legs that we were so desperately craving last term. There have been moments from Ryan Gravenberch as well, albeit he’s a talent in need of refinement.

But Alexis Mac Allister? Wow. If he were a vintage you wouldn’t touch the bottle. There’d be no occasion seismic enough to precipitate its uncorking.

What a footballer.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Michael Edwards and a multi-club model, Alonso’s Liverpool-esque moment and much more!