(Video) Pandemonium at Anfield: Mac Allister’s heavenly rocket vs Sheffield Utd lifts the roof off

It’s the kind of goal that should be closely followed by Alan Partridge’s, ‘Sh*t! Did you see that? He must have a foot like a traction engine!’

Alexis Mac Allister popped up yet again with a goal of potentially huge significance in Liverpool’s ongoing title battle with Arsenal and Manchester City.

With the visitors having drawn level courtesy of a hugely fortunate effort before the hour mark, the Argentine struck to bring the Reds back in front.

The former Brightonian spotted a loose ball outside the box, wound back his foot and unleashed a thunderous strike.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of TNT Sports: