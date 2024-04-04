(Video) Pandemonium at Anfield: Mac Allister’s heavenly rocket vs Sheffield Utd lifts the roof off

It’s the kind of goal that should be closely followed by Alan Partridge’s, ‘Sh*t! Did you see that? He must have a foot like a traction engine!’
Alexis Mac Allister popped up yet again with a goal of potentially huge significance in Liverpool’s ongoing title battle with Arsenal and Manchester City.
With the visitors having drawn level courtesy of a hugely fortunate effort before the hour mark, the Argentine struck to bring the Reds back in front.
The former Brightonian spotted a loose ball outside the box, wound back his foot and unleashed a thunderous strike.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of TNT Sports:
TAKE A BOW, ALEXIS MAC ALLISTER! 🤯🚀
📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/pPoFkYm47u
— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 4, 2024