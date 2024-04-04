(Video) Van Dijk on his ‘good friend’ in the Man City camp he’s sharing title race with

Virgil van Dijk is leading Liverpool’s charge towards the title but is fully aware that we’re not going to have it easy against two tough competitors.

Speaking with TNT Sports, our captain was asked about whether he watches the other teams and stated: “I don’t really watch it that much. Obviously a very good friend of mine in Nathan Ake plays for City so obviously we see each other, you know, now and then.

“But, in the end of the day, and that’s what I’ve learned over the years, you know, you have to just focus on yourself.”

It’s probably the best way anyone can deal with the title race; concentrate on the Reds, expect the others to win and think that we must also be victorious in our remaining matches.

Let’s hope it’s a script that works in our favour and we don’t have to rely on favours elsewhere to be successful.

You can view Van Dijk’s comments (from 2:28) via TNT Sports on YouTube:

