(Video) Virgil Van Dijk: Jurgen Klopp ‘made my dreams come true’

There’s likely not to be a dry eye in the house when we say goodbye to Jurgen Klopp and Virgil van Dijk has been discussing what the boss means to him.

Speaking with TNT Sports, our captain said: “The manager means a lot to me. Obviously him making sure I joined I will never take for granted.

“What we achieved, he also made my dreams come true. I will always cherish that. We’re definitely going to miss him but we still have a job to do.”

It’s words that don’t need to be said as we all know what the enigmatic German means to players and fans alike and this is just yet more proof.

The best way to send the 56-year-old off into the sunset though would be with three trophies in his grasp.

You can watch Van Dijk’s comments on Klopp (from 7:18) via TNT Sports on YouTube:

