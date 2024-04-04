What ex-PL footballer saw from Ruben Amorim during coaching course will intrigue LFC fans

Ruben Amorim comes across as a rather driven individual in management, despite being only 39 years of age.

It’s a trait that has been around for some time judging by Gabriel Agbonlahor’s recollection of their time spent together on a coaching course.

“Funnily enough, I did my coaching badges with Ruben, we did the fast track, Northern Ireland, Belfast course,” the former England international told talkSPORT.

“He was one that was like, he was on it mate. Some people might have had a little laugh and joke on the course and stuff, he was on it.

“Concentrating in every meeting, all the theory part, when you did the coaching stuff on the pitch you could tell that he was on it.

“I’m sure that was like five years ago, he’s 39 now so he’s quite a young manager but I don’t see why not [he could become Liverpool manager], he’s doing a great job at Sporting, isn’t he?”

The Portuguese coach appears to be the odds-on favourite to take over from Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season as things currently stand.

Is Amorim going to Liverpool?

The ex-Benfica player was rather coy about his future when asked to comment on links to Liverpool.

“Right now, I’m focused on Sporting. I’m very proud to be Sporting’s coach. We’re focused on winning titles,” the former Braga head coach was quoted as saying by Daily Mail. “You’ll see in the end. I have a contract and I’m very happy here. That’s the most important thing, more than contracts, I’m very happy here.”

Perhaps there are some fears of a repeat of the Xabi Alonso fiasco. By comparison, of course, it’s worth bearing in mind that Amorim will have spent four years at Sporting come the end of the 2023/24 campaign having already secured a swathe of silverware with the club.

He’s been at this for a while in Portugal and Liverpool, with all due respect to the Lisbon-based outfit, is a considerable step up in management.

The ball’s in Amorim’s court but an opportunity of this magnitude may not pop up again so soon.

