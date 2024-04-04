(Video) What Klopp & Tsimikas did on bench during emotional YNWA

There are only four home ties remaining before Jurgen Klopp calls time on his trophy-laden Liverpool career.

Let that sink in! The home support made sure to make the manager and his title-chasing outfit feel appreciated with an emotional rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone before kick-off.

It certainly appeared to mean a great deal to the manager, who was seen watching on proudly – with Kostas Tsimikas singing along behind him – ahead of our league meeting with Sheffield United.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of TNT Sports: