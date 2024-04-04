(Video) What Klopp & Tsimikas did on bench during emotional YNWA

There are only four home ties remaining before Jurgen Klopp calls time on his trophy-laden Liverpool career.
Let that sink in! The home support made sure to make the manager and his title-chasing outfit feel appreciated with an emotional rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone before kick-off.
It certainly appeared to mean a great deal to the manager, who was seen watching on proudly – with Kostas Tsimikas singing along behind him – ahead of our league meeting with Sheffield United.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of TNT Sports:
Kostas Tsimikas singing You’ll Never Walk Alone from the bench 🥹🔊
📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/0wGAyhTWII
— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 4, 2024