(Video) What Jurgen Klopp did immediately after FT whistle vs Sheff Utd is telling

Where may one find a pair of Alexis Mac Allister-themed pyjamas? Just asking for a friend…

The former Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder was influential once again for Jurgen Klopp’s title-chasing Liverpool side in a dramatic 3-1 win over Sheffield United.

With the Merseysiders forced to battle for a winner, the World Cup winner showed his class with a rocket of an effort that sent the home fans into a frenzy.

You couldn’t blame our German head coach for going straight to our game-changer for a trademark bear hug after the final whistle!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @footballontnt: