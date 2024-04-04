(Video) Robertson’s world-class assist for Gakpo goal so good rivals will be clapping

Watch out Trent Alexander-Arnold! Andy Robertson is on the prowl and hungry for assists.

The Scotland international delivered a sumptuous cross into the Sheffield United box, which Cody Gakpo duly dispatched with a deft header to kill the tie.

Three points on the board and the Reds find a way to top the leaderboard once more in the Premier League.

What a race this is proving to be!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beINSports: