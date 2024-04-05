Next Liverpool manager: Ruben Amorim just dropped huge hint over Anfield move – report

Ruben Amorim is understood to be ‘open’ to a move to England amid ongoing links to Liverpool.

This comes courtesy of a Daily Mail report relayed by Sky Sports, with the Portuguese coach’s entourage reportedly ‘actively exploring potential Premier League opportunities as he weighs up his next step’.

The Merseysiders are thought to rate the 39-year-old quite highly, with one report claiming the former Braga coach performed well on internal data tests conducted by analytics guru William Spearman.

Is Ruben Amorim Liverpool’s next manager?

The ex-Benfica star’s odds certainly shot up after Xabi Alonso announced his plan to stay with Bayer Leverkusen beyond the 2023/24 campaign.

Oddschecker have Amorim down with the best odds of becoming Liverpool’s next manager ahead of Roberto De Zerbi in second.

There’s the possibility to consider, of course, that one of our Premier League rivals may also be keen on taking a look at the Sporting Lisbon boss’ profile.

Manchester United seem increasingly likely to consider alternative options amid their league struggles. Mauricio Pochettino’s future, too, can’t be guaranteed just yet in light of an appalling league campaign.

Only time will tell which opportunity proves the most tempting for Amorim.

