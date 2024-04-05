‘Earn your keep…’ – Collymore urges Edwards to secure manager who’d be a ‘perfect fit’ for LFC

Stan Collymore has urged Michael Edwards not to give up on one long-standing reported candidate for the Liverpool manager’s job.

The Reds were dealt a hammer blow last week when long-time favourite Xabi Alonso publicly reaffirmed his commitment to Bayer Leverkusen beyond this season, which appeared to duly rule him out of the running to take over from Jurgen Klopp.

However, speaking to CaughtOffside, the former Reds striker insisted that Anfield chiefs shouldn’t simply resign themselves to defeat off the back of the 42-year-old’s comments, and instead must stop at nothing to try and land the Spaniard if he’s the one man they want above any other.

Collymore said: “It’s time for Liverpool to step up their pursuit. So what, he came out with an ‘I’m staying’ moment last week.

“Could you imagine a Real Madrid saying: ‘OK, we’ll leave you be then’? Absolutely not! They’d dig their heels in and make sure the world knows they’re going to get their man. That’s what Liverpool now need to do.

“It’s Alonso’s destiny. He’s a perfect fit, at the perfect time in Liverpool’s evolution, and with the greatest respect to Bayer Leverkusen, the only way is down after this season; so come on Michael Edwards, you’ve got the big job, the big title, so earn your keep and make it your mission to bring Alonso home.”

You can understand why Collymore is imploring Edwards and the Liverpool hierarchy not to give up just yet in the pursuit of Alonso, who incredibly has still yet to taste defeat with the Bundesliga champions-elect this season.

If every time a club wanted a player or manager and were shot down at the first attempt, the rate of transfers and coaching changes in football would be much more sparse than what it is in reality.

If Anfield chiefs refuse to take no for an answer and continue to pursue the Leverkusen boss, it’d send out the message that they don’t bow to anyone and won’t accept second best.

However, the danger in exerting excessive energy into going after a manager who’s declared their intentions to stay put is that precious time and effort could be wasted on a dead-end quest when it’d be far better spent on seeking out candidates who’d be more attainable.

Edwards and co putting all their eggs into the Alonso basket would be rather foolish, but Collymore has a point in saying that the Liverpool hierarchy ought not to submissively strike the Spaniard off their list just because he’s voiced a commitment to his current club.

Will the Reds’ CEO of Football heed the request? Let’s wait and see.

