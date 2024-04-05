100% pass success: Journalist wowed by ‘superb’ Liverpool wizard who won 4 duels v Sheffield Utd

Several Liverpool players came good when needed as the Reds prevailed 3-1 against Sheffield United on Thursday night, with one journalist hailing a few contributions from Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The clinching goal came from Cody Gakpo in the 90th minute as he crashed a header past Ivo Grbic from a sumptuous Andy Robertson cross, and Ian Doyle was eager to praise the Dutchman, who came off the bench to good effect.

In his post-match analysis for the Liverpool Echo, the reporter wrote: “Andy Robertson was excellent in a cameo that saw him create the third goal headed home by Cody Gakpo who, after a few difficult performances, was superb in his showing.”

READ MORE: James Pearce shares breaking Liverpool news the club has just announced

READ MORE: Gary Lineker absolutely blown away by what he’s seen from £35m Liverpool player vs Sheff Utd

Having been pilloried over a costly moment in the FA Cup defeat at Manchester United last month, Gakpo’s 20-minute outing last night felt redemptive, and not just for the goal which eventually killed off the game as a contest.

As per Sofascore, the 24-year-old won four duels, executed three key passes, recorded two successful dribbles and notably completed every single pass that he played (13).

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

The Dutchman might have shipped criticism over some recent displays but his form in front of goal has been decent, having netted twice in the 6-1 Anfield rout of Sparta Prague and posted three goals and an assist in his last six outings (effectively five games when considering that he had a token minute off the bench against Brighton last Sunday).

On a night when Mo Salah was rather subdued, Gakpo came good to settle any late nerves at Anfield. He could be needed a few more times over the coming weeks if there’s another game where it’s not quite happening for of his fellow Liverpool attackers.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Could a surprise candidate now replace Klopp? The search after Xabi Alonso, Mac Allister the difference-maker? And much more!