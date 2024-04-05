James Pearce shares news of potential Liverpool injury boost ahead of Man Utd clash

James Pearce has shared some welcome news on the injury front for Liverpool ahead of the showdown against Manchester United on Sunday.

The Reds overcame Sheffield United on Thursday night without Wataru Endo, who picked up a knock in last weekend’s win over Brighton and duly missed the subsequent fixture at Anfield.

However, writing for The Athletic today, the reliable LFC correspondent reported that the Japanese midfielder is now ‘expected to return’ for the trip to Old Trafford in two days’ time.

As Pearce hinted in the same article, Endo’s projected return for the Manchester United game will most likely see him come back in for Ryan Gravenberch, who didn’t play anywhere near his best against the Blades last night.

The Japan captain has been excellent value for his £16m transfer fee during his first season at Liverpool, offering a tireless and commanding presence at the base of midfield, in the process freeing up Alexis Mac Allister to play further forward.

That has duly unlocked the Argentine’s outrageous potential, as evidenced by a consistent streak of goal contributions in recent weeks, including that show-stopping strike against Sheffield United on Thursday.

The Reds have seven more fixtures coming up between now and 27 April, starting with the biggest of grudge matches away at Old Trafford this weekend, so Klopp will be desperate to have the strongest squad possible for that relentless run.

It’ll delight every Liverpool supporter to see Endo’s name on the team sheet on Sunday, should he be fit enough to come back into the line-up.

