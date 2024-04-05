Liverpool could get ‘next Xabi Alonso’ with smart summer swoop for 6’3″ monster – report

Liverpool are understood to be interested in a potential swoop for highly-rated Schalke youngster Assan Ouedraogo this summer.

It remains unclear what positions will be prioritised in the squad ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s planned departure at the end of the current campaign.

“Elite midfielders always want the ball and often drop deep to get it, and Ouedraogo is no different, which is why he has also drawn comparisons with former Liverpool and Real Madrid playmaker Xabi Alonso,” James Westwood wrote for GOAL.

“But the Schalke midfielder is more of a natural No.8 than a No.6, and he has the potential to be a difference-maker in games with his eye for goal and incisive passing range.”

Intriguingly, the Reds aren’t the only outfit in the Premier League to recognise the 17-year-old’s talents.

The reporter went on to add: “Schalke have Ouedraogo tied to a contract through to 2027, but they could have a real fight on their hands to keep hold of their prized asset beyond the summer.

“A move to the Premier League is likely to be a viable option for the teenage playmaker, with Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea all reportedly eyeing a swoop for his services, while he’s also attracting interest from Bayern Munich.”

What do the stats say about Ouedraogo?

The 6’3″ midfielder has spent much of the current campaign recovering from a serious ligament tear and hamstring injury.

That’s not to suggest progress hasn’t been made in 2023/24 regardless, with the Germany youth international reportedly looking ‘sharp’ following his return to the pitch.

Albeit whilst playing second-tier football, the teenager ranks remarkably well amongst his peers for progressive work with the ball and attacking threat (via FBref).

There’s still a great deal of work to be done on the training ground in sharpening this rough-cut gem. It seems, however, like it will be very much worth the effort for any side willing to put in the time.

Liverpool wanted Xabi Alonso this summer… perhaps they could get a slice of him in Ouedraogo?

