Liverpool face summer crossroads ahead of Jurgen Klopp departure

For the first time since 2015, Liverpool will embark on a summer without Jurgen Klopp at the helm.

With a new manager to be announced, changes in the boardroom and several key players needing to decide on their futures, this summer has the capacity to define the next few years at the club. If Liverpool want to maintain their status as one of the Premier League’s top dogs, this summer is one they simply must get right.

Finding the right man to replace Jurgen Klopp

The number one job for new CEO of Football Michael Edwards is finding the right man to replace Jurgen Klopp and lead the Reds into the future.

Replacing the enigmatic German is certainly going to be no easy task. Since Klopp took over from Brendan Rodgers, he has brought unprecedented success both domestically and abroad. Klopp contains skills that very few possess and the next man in charge will be constantly compared to the German.

However, the market was thrown into disarray when Alonso announced his intentions to stay at Bayer Leverkusen next season. With Alonso out of the running, the new front runner with oddsmakers is the current Sporting Lisbon boss, Ruben Amorim.

Whilst Amorim is regarded as one of the best young managers in the game, the Liverpool job is an entirely different challenge in comparison to his current role in Portugal.

If Amorim is the chosen man, fans of Liverpool can expect a change in the football that their side will play. More pragmatic in his approach, Amorim likes a solid base to work from and the days of Klopp’s ‘Rock n Roll’ football will be firmly put into the rear-view mirror.

If Amorim is unable to unlock the ingredients which has made Liverpool so successful, he could face a tough challenge to get Liverpool competing where they aspire to be.

Navigating a difficult transfer window

In comparison to some of the other top European leagues, the Premier League never sleeps. With every Premier League club benefiting from vast television revenues, this summer will once again see vast amounts of money being spent on transfers.

It’s no secret that Liverpool don’t have the same budgets to work with as rivals Manchester City, Chelsea, Newcastle and Manchester United, however with FFP now starting to show its teeth, clubs need to be savvier then ever with what they spend.

What will make this summer even more difficult is that with the appointment of a new manager, new players will need to be brought in to fit the manager’s style of play.

Despite a raft of extortionate fees being paid, Liverpool have enjoyed success in the transfer market with the signings of Luis Diaz, Endo and Dominik Szobozlai all coming at prices which have been far exceeded elsewhere.

With Liverpool needing to be more street-smart than their rivals, they will need to continue to be efficient in their transfer dealings this summer if they are to keep pace with their rivals.

Replacing Liverpool’s core

Throughout Klopp’s tenure at Anfield he has been able to rely on several key members of the playing squad. Allison, Virgil Van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson and Mo Salah have all become synonymous with Liverpool, but interesting questions remain over the bulk of this experienced group.

Officials from the Saudi Pro League have made no secret of their desire to bring Mo Salah over to the Middle East.

A leading symbol for the region, Salah is regarded as the league’s crown jewel, and you can be assured that serious offers to capture their man will be made. Liverpool were able to resist the Saudi advances last year, but with Salah now well into his thirties, a decision needs to be made on his future.

The other colossus of this Liverpool team has been Virgil Van Dijk.

Back to his best this season, the Dutchman just has 18 months left on his current deal. With Van Dijk wanting to secure one last big payday, it remains to be seen if his contract will be at the club that he has grown to love or whether he will seek a new challenge elsewhere.

Despite being Liverpool through and through, Trent Alexander Arnold’s contract will also come to an end in 2025. With Real Madrid reportedly interested in bringing the right back to the club, Liverpool could face a battle to keep hold of his services.

A summer of intrigue awaits and there is much work to do to keep Liverpool at the top of the Premier League tree.

