Scouts dispatched: Liverpool like Championship goal machine as contract talks planned – report

Liverpool may have to move fast to seal a move for Crysencio Summerville this summer.

There’s the chasing pack of clubs, with whom the Reds will be competing with to consider, including the likes of Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen to consider, according to HITC.

However, there’s also the possibility of the 22-year-old agreeing a contract extension with current club Leeds United.

The aforementioned publication goes on to report that the Whites are planning to enter into fresh talks over his terms ‘if and when the club secures promotion’.

Could Liverpool sign Crysencio Summerville?

It’s far from surprising that the Dutchman has entered the Reds’ radar with the quality of his performances in the Championship.

The former Feyenoord youth talent has registered 27 goal contributions in 40 games across all competitions in 2023/24.

Able to play on either flank in the forward line, the No.10 could solve a couple of selection problems for Liverpool should either one of Luis Diaz or Mo Salah be tempted away in the summer.

We’ve lesser concerns over our Colombian international’s future admittedly, despite his father’s latest admission of a Spanish dream!

