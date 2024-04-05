Forget about me: Mac Allister only wanted to talk about Liverpool teammate after Sheff Utd win

Alexis Mac Allister was keen to change the subject when asked to reflect on Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Sheffield United.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion player turned the focus to fellow goalscorer Cody Gakpo to praise his work ethic.

“Let me say something: I’m really happy for this guy, he’s been working very hard and today he got his goal,” the Argentine told TNT Sports after the tie (via @Ghonday18).

“I’m very glad because he’s one of these guys that work very hard and he’s always positive and a good leader for the group.

“Very happy for him and for the team.”

The Dutch international has registered 19 goal contributions in 44 games this term – at a rate of one goal or assist every 124.63 minutes.

Is Cody Gakpo getting the Darwin Nunez treatment?

The criticism of the former PSV star seems a little… shall we say harsh?

We’re not suggesting for a moment that Gakpo’s on Mo Salah’s level – or even that of Darwin Nunez’s – for performance, but to suggest he’s been short on quality or importance feels reactive.

His latest effort against Chris Wilder’s men certainly demonstrates how important he’s been off the bench for Liverpool at times this season.

In truth, it was exactly the kind of contribution we needed in a game of potentially huge significance in the title race.

Credit to Mac Allister for reminding fans not to underappreciate the 24-year-old.

