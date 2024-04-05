‘Very unheard of’: Melissa Reddy now shares Ruben Amorim detail that will intrigue Liverpool fans

Liverpool fans have already accepted that they’re not getting a Jurgen Klopp 2.0 this summer.

That doesn’t mean the fanbase won’t need a new coach capable of coming in and winning them over ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Melissa Reddy’s evaluation of the Portuguese head coach, the ‘very unheard of’ nature of his switch from Braga and his coaching credentials should alleviate concerns over how he might fare in England.

“When you think about Sporting initially getting him out of Braga, they had to pay €10m in compensation, which for a young coach and in Portuguese football is very unheard of – especially so early into his coaching career,” the Sky Sports journalist told Peter Smith.

“He had such strong Benfica links as a player that Sporting fans were not sold by him, they were very opposed to it. He won them over quite quickly.

“How? With the progressive attacking football they play, the pizzaz and belief Sporting started to have in themselves, the fact in his first full season he delivers the league title after 19 years, domestic double, they’re only beaten once in the top-flight that season.”

Could Amorim handle the pressure of coaching at Liverpool?

It’s a point fairly made by the Sky Sports journalist that Klopp’s successor will benefit from extremely favourable conditions on the red half of Merseyside.

Though we’re undoubtedly losing some truly elite coaching staff in Pep Lijnders, Pete Krawietz and Vitor Matos, our structure behind the scenes remains truly world-class.

That’s without considering the quality and potential on the pitch for Liverpool from Virgil van Dijk to summer signing Alexis Mac Allister.

There couldn’t be a worse time to join the club following in the footsteps of our German tactician… but there also couldn’t be a better time in light of what he’s leaving behind.

