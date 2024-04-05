James Pearce shares breaking Liverpool news the club has just announced

Liverpool are now set to increase season tickets and members’ tickets for the 2024/25 campaign by 2%.
The Athletic’s James Pearce shared the update in question on X (formerly Twitter), with the club’s decision-making resulting from a 40% increase in annual operating costs.
That's fair tbh. 2% is not much at all.
— 19* 6* (@davyrug) April 5, 2024
The Merseysiders re-secured top spot in the Premier League following a dramatic 3-1 win over Sheffield United yesterday evening.
A difficult decision for Liverpool
It’s an extremely hard decision for the club to get right – especially amidst a cost of living crisis.
The fact remains that modern clubs are increasingly running at a loss, so we can understand Liverpool taking action to try and keep costs down without completely leaving fans out of pocket.
That said, it’s difficult to believe, in a world where matchday revenue is increasingly meaningless when determining the financial health of a football club, that there aren’t alternatives available to ensure that the culture of the side doesn’t fall prey to the ongoing commercialisation of the sport.
How much would they save though by not paying some players huge amounts? Love Thiago but apparently he’s on 200k a week. That is 10m which will be saved after the summer.
Yeah he will be gone in the summer with Matip and Adrian. Biggest spend is on player’s agents costs which are considerable and are increasing.
