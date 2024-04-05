James Pearce shares breaking Liverpool news the club has just announced

Liverpool are now set to increase season tickets and members’ tickets for the 2024/25 campaign by 2%.

The Athletic’s James Pearce shared the update in question on X (formerly Twitter), with the club’s decision-making resulting from a 40% increase in annual operating costs.

That's fair tbh. 2% is not much at all. — 19* 6* (@davyrug) April 5, 2024

The Merseysiders re-secured top spot in the Premier League following a dramatic 3-1 win over Sheffield United yesterday evening.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: Gary Lineker absolutely blown away by what he’s seen from £35m Liverpool player vs Sheff Utd

READ MORE: What ex-PL footballer saw from Ruben Amorim during coaching course will intrigue LFC fans

A difficult decision for Liverpool

It’s an extremely hard decision for the club to get right – especially amidst a cost of living crisis.

The fact remains that modern clubs are increasingly running at a loss, so we can understand Liverpool taking action to try and keep costs down without completely leaving fans out of pocket.

That said, it’s difficult to believe, in a world where matchday revenue is increasingly meaningless when determining the financial health of a football club, that there aren’t alternatives available to ensure that the culture of the side doesn’t fall prey to the ongoing commercialisation of the sport.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Could a surprise candidate now replace Klopp? The search after Xabi Alonso, and much more!