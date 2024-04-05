(Video) Richard Keys stunned by what he saw Liverpool player doing to Klopp on 60 minutes last night

Richard Keys appeared to voice disapproval over Mo Salah’s reaction to being substituted in Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Sheffield United on Thursday night.

The Reds’ number 11 was withdrawn in the 60th minute of the match with the teams level at 1-1, a bold call by Jurgen Klopp given the need for a victory to keep the Premier League title race in our hands, but one which was vindicated by the final score.

As the Egyptian made his way off the pitch, he was seen shaking his head in bewilderment before the briefest acknowledgement of his manager’s extended arm, with the 31-year-old’s disappointment clear for all to see.

Reviewing the exchange during beIN SPORTS‘ match coverage, Keys said: “Watch this…shake of the head. No, no, no. Wasn’t friendly, was it?”

While it can be a bad look for players to react petulantly to being substituted, Salah’s response last night didn’t really fall into that category.

We’d be more worried if his face upon being taken off was one of relief rather than annoyance, as he must’ve felt that he could’ve plundered a match-winning moment had he remained on the pitch.

His joyous reaction to Alexis Mac Allister’s wonder goal made it clear that his personal disappointment was swiftly eclipsed by delight for his teammates.

You can view Key’s reaction to Salah being substituted below, via @beINSPORTS_EN on X: