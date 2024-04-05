Liverpool fans will revel in Chris Wilder’s eight-word message as he left Anfield last night

Chris Wilder made himself a popular man on his way out of Anfield on Thursday night following Liverpool’s 3-1 win over his Sheffield United side.

The Blades may be at the polar opposite end of the Premier League table to Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, with 55 points separating them, but they threatened a shock result when drawing level during the second half, prior to the hosts eventually prevailing.

As noted by The Mirror, when the 56-year-old was boarding the team coach outside the stadium as they prepared to set off back to Yorkshire, he was heard saying to one Liverpool employee in relation to the title race: “I hope you win it – I mean that.”

Wilder had the occasional run-in with Klopp during his first stint as Sheffield United manager a few years ago, but it’s evident from his magnanimous eight-word message last night that there’s no lingering bad blood between him and Liverpool.

His comments will no doubt be hugely appreciated by everyone of a Reds persuasion, while he was also hugely complimentary of the Premier League leaders during his post-match press conference.

The Blades have shipped some comprehensive defeats throughout the season, but they gave a very good account of themselves in both matches against LFC, who needed 90th-minute/stoppage time goals at Bramall Lane and Anfield to make sure of their respective 2-0 and 3-1 victories.

With only eight games left to make up a 10-point deficit on 17th place, Sheffield United’s survival prospects are decidedly slim, but a continuation of the effort they put in last night (along with some added quality) could see them at least make a go of pulling off an unlikely escape from the bottom three.

We wish them the best of luck for the remainder of the campaign – we mean that!

