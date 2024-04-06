(Video) Ruthless Fabio Carvalho proving Liverpool credentials with 12-minute brace

Fabio Carvalho continues to make a positive impression away on loan in the Championship.

The Liverpool loanee was on target twice in the Tigers’ league clash with Cardiff City, propelling Liam Rosenior’s men to ninth in the table.

The attacking midfielder’s first effort was a lovely volley from inside the box, quickly followed 12 minutes later by a pinpoint strike once again inside the 18-yard box to double the scoreline.

You can the clips below, courtesy of @TransferSector:

🚨🚨| GOAL: CARVALHO SCORES!!! Cardiff City 0-1 Hull City pic.twitter.com/fPbnImzRDg — Transfer Sector (@TransferSector) April 6, 2024