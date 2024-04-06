‘We have seen’: Curtis Jones says Liverpool teammate is so good he makes football look easy

Curtis Jones has lauded the ease with which his teammate Alexis Mac Allister is playing at Liverpool.

The Scouser returned to the side for a 17-minute cameo as the Argentine struck with a stunning effort to put the hosts back in control of the tie with Sheffield United.

“I mean, you saw it [the goal] yourself, it doesn’t have to come from me. I was saying it was a little bit of a mishit! But it was struck so clean,” the Reds’ Academy graduate told the club’s official website.

“We have seen it already, his goal against Fulham [in December] where he has put it in the far corner. He is a big part of this team and ever since he came, you can see he is playing with a confidence and ease. “He gets hold of the game by the scruff of the neck. He showed it again there. For somebody like me coming back after a long time [out], it’s good that a lad like him is on the pitch – it helps me, it helps the team and he showed that again.”

The No.17 had missed the last four league games with an ankle injury. This unfortunately followed playing himself into a remarkable run of form in 2023/24.

Where does Curtis Jones fit in?

That seems a harsh question (unintentionally so!) given how integral a role the midfielder played in the first-half of our campaign.

With Mac Allister moving higher up the pitch and Wataru Endo free to showcase his talents in the No.6, however, it does raise a selection headache for Jurgen Klopp.

It’s a welcome problem to have, of course, with Dominik Szoboszlai, Jones, Ryan Gravenberch and Harvey Elliott effectively competing for the final spot in the side.

How quickly things changed after the midfield mediocrity of the prior campaign!

