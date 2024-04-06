Liverpool could soon clinch agreement as transfer insider lifts lid on agent talks

Liverpool appear to be close to clinching an agreement with Ruben Amorim according to one reporter’s claim.

Santi Aouna tweeted on X (formerly Twitter) that the Merseysiders continue to engage in talks with the Portuguese head coach’s entourage.

The 39-year-old is allegedly understood to already be ‘prepared to join’ the club this summer.

What is the Portuguese press saying about Amorim?

Pedro Sepulveda has already confirmed that Liverpool are ‘pushing to close the deal’ ahead of the end of the season.

This follows comments from the manager himself refusing to offer a guarantee that his future will belong to Sporting Lisbon.

The Primeira Liga outfit could move one step closer to the league title should they defeat Benfica at home this evening.

With another potential title in the bag come the summer, one has to wonder what is left for Amorim to accomplish in Portugal.

