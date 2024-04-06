Fabrizio Romano says it’s gone ‘completely quiet’ on one Liverpool managerial candidate

Roberto De Zerbi may appear increasingly unlikely to be the next Liverpool manager.

Fabrizio Romano reiterated once more that the Reds have yet to make contact with the Italian head coach with the space having gone ‘completely quiet’.

“Again, I keep repeating I’m not aware of any contacts between Roberto De Zerbi and Liverpool – at least not so far. It’s completely quiet on that one,” the Guardian reporter exclusively informed CaughtOffside.

That’s not, of course, to suggest the former Shakhtar Donetsk manager is completely out of the frame in what will be an incredibly meticulous process to replace Jurgen Klopp this summer.

Could personality get in the way of an Anfield move?

There have to be concerns, from an FSG perspective, over hints of frustration from De Zerbi with Brighton’s ambition levels.

The 44-year-old made a thinly veiled jab at the Seagulls’ ownership following the club’s exit from the Europa League at the hands of Atalanta.

Liverpool, by contrast, have thrived on a manifesto of unity under Klopp, with the manager often refusing to criticise John W. Henry and Co. directly.

It’s a position we have every reason to believe Liverpool will be keen to maintain moving forward, regardless of the tactical acuity of a particular candidate.

