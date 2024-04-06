‘Made contact’: Fabrizio Romano breaks morning Liverpool manager search news

Liverpool are understood to have ‘made contact’ to keep track of Ruben Amorim’s situation.

Fabrizio Romano shared that the Portuguese head coach remains one of several names on the Reds’ managerial shortlist.

“On Ruben Amorim, he remains the main name on Liverpool’s list for the role – but he is not the only one,” the Italian reporter exclusively informed CaughtOffside.

“Nothing is done or decided yet.

“Liverpool are still discussing the situation internally but they have made contact to be aware of Amorim’s situation, as reported days ago.”

The Merseysiders are considered keen admirers of the former Braga coach, with Roberto De Zerbi another respected quantity.

Next Liverpool manager: Could it be Amorim?

Liverpool’s search, naturally, will be incredibly thorough – it has to be given the calibre of man we’re looking to replace in Jurgen Klopp.

The only question remaining is how far out of left field the likes of Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards will be tempted to go based on the data available.

Could we witness a surprise contender thrown into the mix? Perhaps someone of the ilk of Inter Milan’s Simone Inzaghi whose side is currently dominating Italian football?

Only time will tell.

