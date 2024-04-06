Sky Sports pundit can barely believe how good Liverpool player has been in 2024

Michael Dawson has labelled Alexis Mac Allister a ‘sensational player’ following his performance in Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Sheffield United.

The Argentine got on the scoresheet with a tremendous piledriver just outside the box as the Reds’ showcased their title credentials.

“He is a sensational player. I think he is grabbing it and realising what it means to play for Liverpool – he has been so influential for them, certainly since the turn of the year,” the Sky Sports pundit spoke on the Soccer Saturday The Debate show.

Jurgen Klopp’s men leapfrogged Arsenal to return to the league summit, securing a two-point lead over the Gunners.

Wataru Endo has freed Alexis Mac Allister

Wataru Endo has provided the defensive nous our German tactician will have been hoping for, freeing up his fellow midfielder to be more influential in the final third.

The 25-year-old’s numbers speak for themselves in that regard, with seven goal contributions registered in his last six league games – over half his tally for the season so far.

It will be intriguing to see how another manager interprets the challenge of the midfield and Mac Allister’s influential talents in and around the final third.

It may be worth investing in another holding midfielder – or putting our faith entirely in Stefan Bajcetic as the up-and-coming talent – to ensure the Argentina international is free to devastate higher up the pitch.

