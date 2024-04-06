(Video) Paul Tierney fails to award Palace a stonewall penalty vs Man City

Football fans and commentators are absolutely sick of having to talk about officials and their apparently increasing levels of incompetence in the Premier League.

Whilst we find shouts of the league being rigged in Manchester City’s favour somewhat tribal, it’s hard to dispute supporters’ criticisms when opposition outfits like Crystal Palace are denied fair decisions.

Josko Gvardiol was spotted bringing down Eberechi Eze in the box, though on-pitch official Paul Tierney evidently deemed the contact harmless!

Understandable, of course, if you can get behind the mental gymnastics it takes to not send off Jeremy Doku for a high boot on Alexis Mac Allister.

