(Video) Ruben Amorim did most Guardiola thing ever after Sporting’s winner vs Benfica

News Next Liverpool Manager
Posted by

Liverpool fans have been assured that the style of football on offer from Ruben Amorim would lend itself well to a continuation of the work done by Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

That said, the Portuguese head coach was spotted displaying some rather Pep Guardiola-esque tendencies during Sporting’s 2-1 win over Benfica on Saturday.

The 39-year-old was seen giving his defenders a telling-off in the direct aftermath of the hosts’ 90th-minute winner.

An intriguing indication of the man who may be following in Klopp’s footsteps next term.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LewisSteele_:

More Stories Pep Guardiola Ruben Amorim

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *