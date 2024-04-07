Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs Man Utd: Konate out as key man returns to starting-XI

Liverpool fans will rightly feel some nerves ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s final visit to Old Trafford.

The Reds find themselves in need of a statement response following Arsenal’s convincing victory over Brighton & Hove Albion yesterday.

The Merseysiders were punished for not taking their chances last time out against Manchester United. The hope for the visitors is that they will be far more ruthless when called upon.

Confirmed Liverpool team news vs Manchester United

Caoimhin Kelleher continues between the sticks ahead of Alisson Becker’s expected return from injury later in April.

Virgil van Dijk skippers the side ahead of our impending clash with United. Jarell Quansah partners the Dutch international in the heart of the backline.

Klopp has given the nod to Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo in the middle of the park.

Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz start up top in our pivotal league clash at Old Trafford.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

Team news confirmed for #MUNLIV 💪 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 7, 2024

