(Photo) Jayden Danns sporting sore-looking black eye ahead of Manchester United showdown

Jayden Danns looks to have suffered some painful contact in training ahead of Liverpool’s league meeting with Manchester United.

The Reds youngster was spotted arriving at Old Trafford this afternoon sporting a rather sore-looking black eye.

We can only presume that the 18-year-old attacker caught a loose elbow or arm in training!

The teenager has been included within Jurgen Klopp’s matchday squad for our impending tie with Erik ten Hag’s inconsistent Red Devils outfit.

You can catch the photo below: