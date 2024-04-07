(Video) First blood Liverpool: Luis Diaz hits sweet finish from Darwin Nunez’s classy flick-on

Liverpool have been looking for their statement win on their way to a potential second league title under Jurgen Klopp.
Luis Diaz may have put the visitors on the way to an important victory at Old Trafford with a superb first-time finish in the United box.
Darwin Nunez had set up his Colombian teammate with a cute flick-on from a corner.
How many goal contributions for the duo now this season?
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:
Liverpool draw first blood through Luis Diaz 🩸 pic.twitter.com/U6kbaO0nPZ
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 7, 2024
I would be quite happy if Diaz went to Spain. He spends too much time showboating or taking too many touches. Wastes opportunities in front of goal when a little more composure is needed. We had plenty of chances in the first half to kill this game off.