(Video) Liverpool fans won’t believe what Ben White did during Arsenal’s Brighton win

Credit where credit is due to Arsenal, they deserve to be where they are in the title race following a series of impressive performances in 2024.
What can sour this achievement, of course, is petulant behaviour from their key stars. Let’s take a look at what Ben White got up to at the weekend, shall we?
Whilst Arsenal were already 1-0 up, the former Brighton & Hove Albion defender flopped to the turf, simulating a throat grab, after minor contact from Pervis Estupinan on the pitch.
For such an accomplished footballer, it’s truly pathetic behaviour and takes away from Mikel Arteta’s men’s latest victory.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports (via @SportsPaulH):
If they actually wanted to do something useful with VAR they could look at blatant cheating like this from Ben White & at least give him a booking retrospectively – only aims to either get opponent booked or waste time, either way it's awfulpic.twitter.com/VSzh5bNW40
— Paul Higham (@SportsPaulH) April 6, 2024
Arsenal a dirty, horrible cheating team. They moan at the referee for every decision which goes against them even when it is plainly obvious, they are wrong. Don’t like them at all. I’m a Liverpool fan and I think I’d prefer Citeh winning their fourth on the trot than Arsenal and horrible little scrote of a manager winning the league.