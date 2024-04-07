(Video) Liverpool fans won’t believe what Ben White did during Arsenal’s Brighton win

Credit where credit is due to Arsenal, they deserve to be where they are in the title race following a series of impressive performances in 2024.

What can sour this achievement, of course, is petulant behaviour from their key stars. Let’s take a look at what Ben White got up to at the weekend, shall we?

Whilst Arsenal were already 1-0 up, the former Brighton & Hove Albion defender flopped to the turf, simulating a throat grab, after minor contact from Pervis Estupinan on the pitch.

For such an accomplished footballer, it’s truly pathetic behaviour and takes away from Mikel Arteta’s men’s latest victory.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports (via @SportsPaulH):