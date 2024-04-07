(Video) Darts star Luke Littler picks six Man Utd players over Liverpool in combined XI

Luke Littler’s choices in a combined Liverpool and Manchester United XI illustrates why we probably should ban combined XIs in perpetuity.

The darts star backed a whopping six Red Devils stars ahead of Erik ten Hag’s side’s impending clash with the league title hopefuls this afternoon.

Whilst we’re not suggesting the hosts are completely devoid of talent, there’s not a chance in hell we’d be swapping out any of our lads.

To hell with combined XIs, we say!

Luke Littler’s combined XI: Alisson, Robertson, Van Dijk, Maguire, Dalot, Mainoo, Szoboszlai, Bruno, Garnacho, Hojlund, Salah

