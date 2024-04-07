(Video) Liverpool fans will have hands on head after Quansah assist for Bruno goal

It was a moment Jarell Quansah will want to soon forget after gifting a goal to Manchester United.

The Academy graduate received possession inside his own half before playing a weak ball to Virgil van Dijk that was gratefully intercepted by Bruno Fernandes.

The United skipper lobbed Caoimhin Kelleher from 40 yards to bring the tie level at Old Trafford.

One can only imagine how bewildered Jurgen Klopp must feel after watching his side dominate proceedings.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports: