Manchester United hit with last-minute injury ahead of vital Liverpool clash

Scott McTominay has been ruled out of Manchester United’s impending tie with Liverpool this afternoon.

The Scotland international’s absence marks the 56th case of injury or illness that has led to a United star missing a game.

“To confirm, Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has been ruled out of today’s game due to injury,” Simon Stone reported for BBC Sport.

The 27-year-old is joined on the treatment table by Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans, leaving the hosts with Harry Maguire and 19-year-old Willy Kambwala in the heart of defence.

Liverpool must capitalise against Manchester United

It goes without saying that nothing is simple or predictable when it comes to facing our bitter league rivals.

That’s not to suggest we should be going into this gunning for anything other than an additional three points on the board beyond the 90 minutes.

With further injuries hitting the hosts, we have to be looking to capitalise in what could be a make or break tie in the context of the title race.

