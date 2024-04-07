(Video) Mo Salah brings Liverpool level and surpasses Alan Shearer’s record vs Man Utd

Liverpool have set themselves up for a potentially grand finale after Mo Salah capitalised from the spot.

Harvey Elliott made an impact from the bench after being brought down inside the box by Aaron Wan-Bissaka with a careless challenge.

The Egyptian’s latest effort is his 11th against the Red Devils in the Premier League – meaning he has now surpassed Alan Sheare’s record for league goals against the Old Trafford-dwelling outfit.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports: