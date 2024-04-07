(Video) What Gary Neville did in the gantry when Liverpool won penalty

Gary Neville did not appear to be convinced that Liverpool’s point-rescuing penalty was deserved.

The former Manchester United defender was spotted sharing his disagreement with fellow Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher ahead of Mo Salah’s spot-kick goal.

The Egyptian King surpassed Alan Shearer’s scoring record against the Old Trafford outfit in the process in what was his 23rd goal of the 2023/24 season across all competitions.

