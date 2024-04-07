Going viral: What Portuguese insider has now heard about Ruben Amorim and Liverpool

Ruben Amorim’s 2-1 win over Benfica could expedite his potential move to Liverpool this summer.

That’s the claim from Portuguese football insider Pedro Sepulveda who tweeted on X (formerly Twitter) this morning.

The Reds, for their part, allegedly hope to complete an agreement with the former Braga boss on his potential contract ‘next week’.

❗️This @SportingCP victory over @SLBenfica today by 2-1 will speed up negotiations between Ruben Amorim and @LFC . The Reds hope to reach a full agreement on the terms of the contract next week with the Portuguese coach. ⏳ pic.twitter.com/yNkAwdoCQA — Pedro Sepúlveda (@pedromsepulveda) April 6, 2024

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: Sky Sports pundit can barely believe how good Liverpool player has been in 2024

READ MORE: Liverpool could soon clinch agreement as transfer insider lifts lid on agent talks

One step closer to the Primeira Liga title

It’s a victory that sees the Lisbon-based outfit clear room between itself and city rivals Benfica at the top of the table.

Four points now separate the two outfits, though it should be borne in mind that Amorim’s side have a game in hand still to play.

It remains to be seen whether the 39-year-old is indeed our top candidate to replace Jurgen Klopp, though it certainly bodes well to witness Sepulveda’s latest update.

What better way to transition to Anfield than by securing the title once more for Sporting?

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Could a surprise candidate now replace Klopp? The search after Xabi Alonso, and much more!