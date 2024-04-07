‘Deal agreed’: Fabrizio Romano confirms ‘documents being signed’ ahead of wonderkid transfer – Rival watch

Liverpool and Manchester City have already been busy ahead of the summer transfer window it seems.

Fabrizio Romano now reports on X (formerly Twitter) that the Sky Blues have completed a deal for the signing of USA starlet Cavan Sullivan.

🔵🇺🇸 American wonderkid Cavan Sullivan to Manchester City, here we go! Deal agreed as revealed weeks ago and now all the documents being signed with Philadelphia Union. Fee close to $1m + many add-ons. 2009 talent will join #MCFC in the next years. Exclusive story, confirmed. pic.twitter.com/vFw6ZP0M6X — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 6, 2024

Meanwhile, the Reds are reportedly moving closer to securing a successor for Jurgen Klopp. Pedro Sepulveda claimed that negotiations between the Anfield-based outfit and Ruben Amorim are progressing swiftly.

Ruben Amorim to Liverpool a matter of time?

One league win shouldn’t be all we need to push on for a move for Amorim, it should be stressed.

That said, we would imagine Sepulveda’s latest update to revolve around timings and convenience should it appear likely that Sporting wrap up the title sooner than expected.

Either way, we can’t discount the 39-year-old’s historical achievements in Portugal, from winning over the fanbase (as a former Benfica player) and securing a first title in 19 years!

There’s a bright future for Amorim in the game and the next step may be a switch to Anfield.

