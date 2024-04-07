Next Liverpool manager: Fabrizio Romano drops huge afternoon update on Ruben Amorim

Liverpool could end up saving upwards of €10m (£8.58m) should they look to appoint Ruben Amorim as their next manager.

Fabrizio Romano reported on X (formerly Twitter) this afternoon that the Portuguese international has a release clause worth €20m for clubs abroad.

However, there is a verbal pact included that would allow the 39-year-old to depart Sporting Lisbon for potentially as little as €10m ‘in case of top club proposal’.

🚨🇵🇹 Rúben Amorim contract situation. ◉ €30m release clause only valid for clubs in Portugal. ◉ €20m release clause for clubs from abroad. ❗️ Verbal pact in case of top club proposal: €10m could be enough to let Rúben leave in the summer. pic.twitter.com/oxXvVe3ocG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 7, 2024

We don’t think it would be overestimating our abilities to state that Liverpool should, unequivocally, qualify as a ‘top club’.

Will Ruben Amorim replace Jurgen Klopp?

You have to imagine the former Braga head coach is near enough the top of the shortlist at this point.

He’s been helped, of course, by the fact of Xabi Alonso’s commitment to Bayer Leverkusen.

With a potentially tiny fee standing in the way of Amorim’s switch to Anfield this summer, it remains to be seen whether our data department can find a candidate more intriguing.

If not, the ex-Benfica player is looking the likeliest option to follow in Jurgen Klopp’s footsteps at L4.

What are the odds saying about Amorim?

The odds have since catapulted the Sporting boss to the top of the pile since Alonso’s announcement.

Surprise candidates for the Liverpool job include Thiago Motta and Gary O’Neill. The pair find themselves in fourth and fifth place respectively on Oddschecker’s shortlist.

Perhaps a little surprising is the absence of Inter Milan’s Simone Inzaghi from the top 10!

